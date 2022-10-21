PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget was submitted to the Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees on September 26th, 2022 for the ensuing year of 2023. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, where it is open for public inspection. The proposed budget will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of Trustees to be held November 28th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO
Any interested elector of the Town of Poncha Springs may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
~Brian Berger
Town Administrative Officer/Treasurer/Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail October 21, 2022
