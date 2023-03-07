PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR EXCLUSION OF REAL PROPERTY FROM THE SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
A petition for the exclusion of real property from the South Arkansas Fire Protection District (District) has been properly executed and filed with the Board of Directors of the District by Jodie A. Snyder and Barry L. Snyder on behalf of the Snyder Revocable Trust (Petitioners), who are the owners of 100% of the property herein described. Notice is hereby given that an open meeting to hear the Petition for Exclusion will be held at the District office at 124 E Street, Salida, Colorado, on the 13th day of March, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., at which meeting all persons in interest may appear to show cause in writing why the Petition should or should not be granted. The Petitioner and general description of the area proposed for exclusion are as follows:
Owner/Petitioner: Snyder Revocable Trust, Jodie A. Snyder and Barry L. Snyder.
Property Description: Approximately 8.2 acres of land with the address of 1139 E Rainbow Blvd and 1141 E Rainbow Blvd, Salida, Colorado, 81201, identified by Chaffee County Tax Schedule No. 3807 054 00 093.
DATED the 2nd day of March, 2023.
SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT
Published in The Mountain Mail March 7, 2023
