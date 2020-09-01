PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A
COMPREHENSIVE SIGN PLAN REVIEW
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81002293079 Meeting ID: 81002293079 Passcode: s19tR4 or by telephone at +1 346-248-7799. to consider a Comprehensive Sign Plan application by Lagree’s per Section 16.06.4.7. of the Buena Vista Municipal Code to allow for additional signage on a building located at 415 N Highway 24.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025 or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 1, 2020
