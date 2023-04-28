PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Westcliffe, Colorado, is soliciting bids for Veteran’s Memorial Park—work to include: Eight-foot-wide ADA-compliant sidewalk around Memorial Park and accessory benches for the park.
The Board of Trustees is also soliciting bids for Hermit Park, work to include: a restroom (The town has stamped engineered plans).
The Board of Trustees REQUIRE site visits by all prospective bidders. A list of sites is available, and site visits can be arranged by contacting the Town Manager at 1000 Main Street or by calling (719) 783-2282 ext.12.
Sealed bids must be submitted to the Westcliffe Town Clerk on or before May 1st, 2023, at 1000 Main Street or by mail to PO Box 406 Westcliffe, CO, 81252.
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Westcliffe reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. The Town of Westcliffe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Caleb Patterson
Town Manager
Building and Zoning Official
Town of Westcliffe
Published in The Mountain Mail April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2023
