PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A CONDITIONAL USE APPLICATION FOR A DOWNTOWN STREET PATIO
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, September 28, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 E. 1st Street, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding a conditional use application submitted by Jonas Harlow for a Downtown Street Patio for the Tres Litros Beer Company located at 118 N. E Street. The applicant wishes to receive approval of the conditional use for the outside patio consistent with Section 16-4-190 (r) of the Salida Municipal. Tres Litros is a tenant within the southeast corner of the building owned by the applicant at 148 E. 1st Street. The site is zoned C-2, Central Business District.
Interested individuals may make comments during the public hearing in person (abiding by social distancing standards) or via GoToWebinar at the above link. Comments may also be submitted via email ahead of time to glen.vannimwegen@cityofsalida.com by 12:00pm on September 28. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2631. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/
Published in The Mountain Mail September 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.