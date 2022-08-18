PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 15
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE NEWMAN ANNEXATION
WHEREAS, on May 31, 2022, representatives (the “Owners”) of the Newman Annexation filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”)to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 1 acre located at 7680 C.R. 140, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108, the City Council by Resolution No. 31, Series of 2022 specified that the City Council would hold a hearing on the proposed annexation at its regular meeting on September 6, 2022, commencing at the hour of 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108 to -110, the City Council on September 6, 2022 held a duly-noticed public hearing to consider the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, notice of such hearing was published on July 22, 2022, July 29, 2022, August 5, 2022, and August 12, 2022 in The Mountain Mail newspaper; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. §31-12-105(1)(e) provides that prior to the completion of any annexation within a three-mile area, the municipality shall have in place a plan for that area, which generally describes the proposed location, character, and extent of streets, subways, bridges, waterways, waterfronts, parkways, playgrounds, squares, parks, aviation fields, other public ways, grounds, open spaces, public utilities and terminals for water, light, sanitation, transportation and power to be provided by the municipality and the proposed land uses for the area; and
WHEREAS, the City hereby sets forth its Findings of Fact, Determinations, and Conclusions with regard to annexation to the City of the Newman Annexation; and
WHEREAS, the City currently has in place a Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents which constitute the City's annexation plan.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings and determinations by the City Council.
2. The City hereby approves the annexation of Property described on Exhibit A, attached hereto with the following conditions of approval, and such real Property is hereby annexed to and made a part of the City of Salida.
1. Owner shall meet the inclusionary housing requirements of Article XIII of Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code at the time of building permit submittal for additional units constructed on the property.
2. Owner agrees to pay at the time of building permit all applicable fees for the property in the amounts set forth pursuant to the Salida Municipal Code, or as hereafter amended, namely the building plan review; water and sewer system development fees; and the Fair Contribution to School Sites per Section 16-6-140 of the Salida Municipal Code (SMC).
3. Fees in lieu of open space shall be provided, in an amount then in effect, at the time of issuance of a building permit for new residential units constructed on the property.
3. Within ten (10) days after final publication of this Ordinance, the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado, on behalf of the City shall:
A. File one (1) copy of the Annexation Plat and the original of this Annexation Ordinance in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado;
B. File for recording three (3) certified copies of this Annexation Ordinance and three (3) copies of the Annexation Plat, containing a legal description of the annexation parcel, with the County Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado, with directions to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder to file one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Division of Local Government of the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado and one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Colorado Department of Revenue; and
C. File one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map in the office of the County Assessor of Chaffee County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 16, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of September, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
_________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the _____ day of __________, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____day of __________, 2022.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
A tract of land located in the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 6, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the south boundary of County Road No. 140 from whence the north quarter corner of said Section 6 bears North 87º19’ East 1008.0 feet (said quarter corner is located 14.82 feet due south of a brass capped witness corner), also from said beginning point the northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of said Section 6 bears North 79º23’14” West 319.37 feet;
Thence proceeding around the tract herein described South 88º55’09” East along the south boundary of said County Road 140 a distance of 242.0 feet;
Thence leaving said south roadway boundary South 01º04’51” West 180.0 feet;
Thence North 88º55’09” West 242.0 feet;
Thence North 01º04’51” East 180.0 feet to the point of beginning.
Directions are based on solar observation.
Also known by the following address:
7680 County Road 140, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380706200002
Published in The Mountain Mail August 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.