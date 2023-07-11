PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 10
(Series of 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OFSALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 16, ARTICLE XIII OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE, REGARDING INCLUSIONARY HOUSING, TO FURTHER PROMOTE AND ASSIST THE DEVELOPMENT OF WORKFORCE HOUSING
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 20th day of June, 2023, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 20th day of June, 2023, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 5th day of July 2023.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 5th day of July, 2023.
City of Salida
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 11 and 14, 2023
