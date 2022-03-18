PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on April 5, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m. a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. The hearing concerns Major Impact Review applications for the property described as “Part of Lots 4 & 5, All of Lots 6-9, Block 19, City of Salida”, also known as 323 West First Street. The applications have been submitted by Salida Bottling Company, LLC represented by Eric Warner.
The applicant is requesting:
A. Approval of a Planned Development overlay zone for the above described 0.6 acres currently split-zoned Commercial (C-1) and Industrial (I) and in the Hwy 291 Established Residential Overlay. The purpose is to create a subdivision with townhome lots fronting off of a private drive, to increase allowed density, to increase allowed building heights, to modify how building height is measured, to increase allowed number of building stories, to decrease the front setback, and to deviate from the requirement to provide municipal water and sewer facilities within the PD . On the individual townhome lots, the request also includes: to increase the maximum lot coverage for structures, to decrease minimum lot size, to decrease minimum lot frontage, to decrease minimum landscape area, and to decrease setbacks. On the HOA owned outlot, the request is to increase the maximum lot coverage for uncovered parking/access.
B. Approval of a Major Subdivision to split the above described 0.6 acre parcel into 16 townhome lots and 1 outlot, with the intention of 1 townhome lot to be further split in the future into 1 residential condominium and 1 commercial condominium. This will result in a total of 16 residential units, 1 commercial unit, and 1 HOA owned and managed outlot for the shared access easement.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 18, 2022
