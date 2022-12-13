PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET AMENDMENT
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
Notice is hereby given that the City of Salida’s second amended budget, for the 2022 budget year, has been prepared. A copy of the proposed amended budget is on file for public review in the Finance Department, City Hall, 448 E. 1st Street, Room 112, Salida, Colorado, each weekday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Salida City Council hereby gives notice that a public hearing on the amended budget for fiscal year 2022 will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 448 E. 1st Street, Room 190, Salida, Colorado when and where all interested parties may appear and be heard.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 13, 2022
