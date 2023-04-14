PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS
OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, Howard General LLC dba Howard General, has requested the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a Fermented Malt Beverage On/Off Premises (City) liquor license to sell malt beverages for consumption on premises at 108 Old Stage Road, Unit A, Salida, CO 81201 and off premises. A hearing on the application received April 10, 2023 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, May 16, remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LOCAL LICENSING AUTHORITY
____________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Premises Posted by May 5, 2023
Published in The Mountain Mail April 14, 2023
