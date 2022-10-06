PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Westcliffe General
Engineering Services
Request For Proposals
The Town of Westcliffe is seeking proposals from qualified professional engineering individuals or firms who can support general engineering service needs for water, wastewater, infrastructure (i.e. streets, drainage systems, sidewalks), facility and land use development projects. The Town seeks to enter into an Exclusive Services Agreement with such individual or firm to support typical municipal engineering needs and services as referred by Town staff. All proposals shall be delivered to Westcliffe Town Hall by 4:00 p.m. on November 15, 2022. The Town will review all proposals and seeks to complete a contract with the individual or firm who best fulfills the Town needs.
The full Request for Proposal can be viewed on the Town of Westcliffe’s website at townofwestcliffe.com.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 30, October 7 and 14, 2022
