PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
03/01/2023 - 03/31/2023
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 1583.61; 7000 Feet Running Company, 200.00; A-1 Tablecloth Company Inc., 526.92; ACA Products, Inc., 1303.01; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 2586.00; Alissa J Rank, 80.00; Allen Jay Properties LLC, 160.00; Allison LeBlanc, 706.22; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 6232.93; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; American Red Cross, 168.00; American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers, 439.90; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1302.15; Argys Plumbing LLC, 847.42; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1873.70; Arvada Fire Protection District, 650.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 984.22; Atmos Energy Corporation, 15174.29; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 244.27; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3008.22; AutoZone, 137.03; Badger Meter Inc, 1413.46; Berry Companies Inc., 747.16; Betty Scofield, 100.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 261.94; BoundTree Medical, 124.46; Brenna Osborn, 159.00; Brian Jefferson, 69.02; Business Solutions Leasing, 1443.11; C.S. Collins Inc., 1005.43; Catherine Eichel, 100.00; Cellco Partnership, 1422.06; CenturyLink, 717.68; Cesare, Inc, 2138.60; Chaffee County, 40000.00; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 95.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.25; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 3987.29; Clarion Associates LLC, 13303.06; Colonial Life, 857.32; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 2310.00; Colorado Central Telecom, 2018.27; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1453.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 666.49; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 210.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 243694.00; Colorado Government Finance Officers Association, 65.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 63913.25; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 166.87; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 299.20; Cooper Woodworks Inc, 8950.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 6264.75; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 643.02; Curtis Milstein, 660.00; Cygnus Group LLC, 3723.45; Dan Ogden Consulting, 960.00; David Taylor’s Zikr Dance Ensemble, 3500.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 1274.05; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1154.99; DME Solutions Inc, 110.21; DPC Industries, Inc., 100.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 389.03; Elan City Inc, 147.00; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 820.75; Elite Brands of Colorado, 151.70; EnB Janitorial LLC, 850.00; England Fence Company, LLC, 820.68; Erin Kelley, 78.60; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; Faris Machinery, 99.89; FBS Automotive, Inc., 149.88; FCI IND INC, 4454.86; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1556.78; Finchloom, Inc., 9531.82; Fire and Police Pension Association, 78125.30; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 5882.91; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 790.65; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 902.27; G & S Solutions LLC, 2978.84; Galls, LLC, 687.52; Glacier Bank, 30586.99; Gobin’s Inc., 1306.70; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 550.12; Government Finance Officers Association, 150.00; Grainger, 2539.55; HD Supply, Inc., 9563.12; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 721.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 2994.62; Impresco LLC, 572.91; Industrial Products Mfg, Inc, 83.10; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 33658.96; Jairo A Renteria, 47051.80; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jason Haug, 1001.72; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 727.37; John Pyson, 780.00; Jorge Eduardo Lazaro Franco, 5800.00; Justin Critelli, 285.90; JVA, Incorporated, 4281.00; KaaTrenia C. Roberson, 427.50; Karen Fortier, 80.00; Karen Lundberg, 1159.27; Kenneth Layton, 80.00; Kevin Fitzgerald, 400.00; Kevin Hoss, 10.00; KMH Industries Inc, 1637.50; Leonard Flores, 400.00; Linda K. Cook, 162.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 3775.84; MACK Pack LLC, 306.39; Mariposa Window & Door, Inc, 1151.94; Materials Management Co, 515.70; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 126.43; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1773.40; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 3363.31; McFarland Oil LLC, 8579.72; Melissa Scheppmann, 26.00; Merrell Bergin, 69.99; Michael L. Miller, 2500.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 32.60; Mobile Record Shredders, 67.10; Moltz Construction, Inc., 504154.64; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 625.50; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 15732.44; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 121.11; Munters Corporation, 1314.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 200.00; Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., 160.00; O.J. Watson Company Inc, 1775.04; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 541.94; Orion Integration Services, 7350.00; Pavlacka LLC, 1882.00; Paymentech, LLC, 2046.27; PCA Colorado LLC, 7860.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 10991.00; Pitney Bowes, 1129.59; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 139.60; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 31938.17; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 233.00; RAD Inc, 19.52; Rebecca Longberg, 232.23; Recreonics Inc., 338.14; Richard Brannon, 73.80; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Richard Sullivan, 159.00; Richey Design LLC, 112.50; Road Side Supplies, LLC, 8553.10; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 136.40; Salida Auto Parts, 577.02; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 8000.00; Salida Hospital District, 991.20; Salida Senior Citizens Inc, 1000.00; Salida Valley Glass Inc., 288.61; Setpoint Systems Corporation, 3941.00; SGS North America Inc, 3849.00; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 93978.95; Shorts International Limited, 450.00; Sill-TerHar Motors, Inc., 44259.00; Slate Communications, 4522.50; SNLW, 16625.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1717.59; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 738.30; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 625.46; Stryker Sales Corporation, 1001.23; studioseed, LLC, 8517.50; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 2501.00; Tammy Pescatelli, 1800.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 659.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 464.28; The Neenan Company LLLP, 46735.50; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 100.88; Thryv, Inc, 37.26; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 2451.55; Transfirst Group Inc., 31.43; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 5106.81; Tripleseat Software, LLC, 3000.00; UniFirst Corporation, 74.90; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, 4689.76; Univar Solutions, 7386.62; US Postmaster, 1620.67; USDA/Rural Development, 240245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 141.90; Valerian LLC, 1265.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 48.61; VeriTrace, Inc, 148.45; Vino Salida, Inc., 261.00; Virginia Castro, 1159.26; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 480.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 2697.52; Warrior Kit, 2400.00; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 961.34; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 242.13; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 146.38; Western States Arts Federation, 475.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 20213.20; Winsupply of Salida, 1491.51; Woods High Mountain Distillery, LLC, 144.00; World Class Distributors, 423.17; Xcel Energy - Salida, 22760.01; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 70151.72;
$1,974,309.54
Payroll Expenditure: March 2023, $568,306.34
Total March Expenditures: $2,542,615.88
Published in The Mountain Mail April 14, 2023
