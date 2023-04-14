PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of March 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3044;TRIVIEW METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, ACTING BY AND THROUGH ITS WATER AND WASTEWATER ENTERPRISE, 16055 Old Forest Point, Ste. 300 Monument, CO 80132 (Please address all pleadings and correspondence regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Steven O. Sims, Dulcinea Z. Hanuschak, & Courtney Shephard at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, 410 Seventeenth Street, Suite 2200 Denver, CO 80202-4432, Phone: 303.223.1100; Fax: 303.223.1111; Emails: ssims@bhfs.com; dhanuschak@bhfs.com; cshephard@bhfs.com)
Third Amended Application For Change Of Water Rights And Approval Of Recharge Plan CHAFFEE COUNTY
3. Effect of Amendment on Previous Applications. On August 31, 2021, Triview filed an Application for Change of Water Rights to change the types and places of use of the Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch (the “Original Application”). On September 2, 2021, Triview filed an Amended Application for Change of Water Rights, which added information regarding the location of the original point of diversion and the current headgate/point of diversion locations (the “First Amended Application”). On November 8, 2022, Triview filed a Second Amended Application for Change of Water Rights and Approval of Recharge Plan, which added a request to use the water in recharge plans to create stream accretions (the “Second Amended Application”). In this Third Amended Application for Change of Water Rights and Approval of Recharge Plan, Triview revised parts of its Original Application and previous Amended Applications, added additional return flow replacement sources, and added storage and other facilities to its changed uses. Triview completely restated its application to include all of its continuing and revised claims into one document. This Third Amended Application supersedes and replaces all previous Triview applications and amendments. 4. Name of Subject Water Right. The Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch (the “AVIC Water Right”). 5. Name of Structure. Ark Valley Irrigation Co (1100655). 6. Original Decree. The AVIC Water Right was decreed in Case No. CA 1127 on June 19, 1890 with an appropriation date of May 1, 1880 for 18.05 c.f.s. 6.1 The original point of diversion was described in CA 1127 as “the headgate is located on the south bank of [Cottonwood Creek] about 100 feet above the junction of the North and South forks of said Stream, Chaffee County.” 7. Point of Diversion. The headgate is currently located on the South bank of Cottonwood Creek about 1,600 feet upstream of the confluence between Cottonwood Creek and North Cottonwood Creek. The point of diversion was moved upstream pursuant to the provisions of C.R.S. § 37-86-111. 7.1 Current UTM Location. UTM Zone 13, NAD83, X-48782.79082, Y 4394670.81106. 7.2 Current PLSS Location. SW ¼ NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 13, Township 14 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado. 8. Source. Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River, in Chaffee County, Colorado. 9. Decreed Use. Irrigation. 10. Amount of Water Right to be Changed. 18.05 c.f.s. 11. Historical Use. The AVIC Water Right historically irrigated up to 432 acres of grass hay and pasture. A map showing said irrigated land is attached as Appendix A. 12. Augmentation Stations. Some or all of the return flows, replacements, and/or water representing the historical consumptive use of the AVIC Water Right shall be measured and returned to the Arkansas River and/or Cottonwood Creek through one or more augmentation stations at locations to be described in the proposed decree, including the augmentation station to be located in the SW ¼ SW ¼ or NW ¼ SW ¼ or NE ¼ SW ¼ of Section 13, Township 14 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M in Chaffee County, Colorado. 13. Diversion Records, Map of Historically Irrigated Lands, Method of Analysis. The map of historically irrigated lands is attached to the application as Appendix A. (All appendix’s mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) A summary of records of diversions of the AVIC Water Right is attached as Appendix B. Applicant will add diversion records for irrigation years 2020 and 2021 to Appendix B when those records are added to the State Engineer records. Applicant will evaluate the AVIC Water Right using a modified Blaney-Criddle ET method, or other methods over a study period of 1970 to 2021, excluding 1986 when no records were available. 14. Proposed Change. Triview seeks approval of the following changes of types and places of use: 14.1 Types of Use. Municipal, domestic, agricultural, energy production, manufacturing, mechanical and industrial purposes including, but not limited to: fire protection, irrigation, commercial, recreation, fish and wildlife propagation, reserve or evaporation replacement, creation and maintenance and/or enhancement of wetlands, maintenance of storage reserves, recharge including recharge of Denver Basin aquifers and use in the recharge pond to create stream accretions, stock watering, reclamation, revegetation, dust suppression, water treatment and supply, wastewater treatment, storage for such uses, and use as a supply or substitute supply for augmentation, return flow replacement, exchanges decreed or to be decreed, recharge plans decree or to be decreed, and substitute supply plans. All uses include reuse and successive reuse to extinction for the above purposes, or disposition of effluent for the above purposes. 14.2 Places of Use. Triview seeks to change the place of use for the AVIC Water Right to Triview’s current and future service areas served by its municipal water supply and water reuse systems, including areas served by its connections with other systems, and by any current or future water supply contracts or obligations of Triview. Triview may also use the water to meet its replacement or delivery obligations in Water Division 2 including for replacement of depletions on the Arkansas River and its tributaries, including but not limited to Monument Creek, Fountain Creek, Cottonwood Creek, and the South Arkansas River. Triview’s service area has changed from time to time and will continue to do so. 14.3 Stored Water. After diversion and prior to initial use by Triview, water diverted pursuant to the AVIC Water Right may be stored at any of the locations set forth below in Paragraphs 14.4 or 16.5.2. Such water may be delivered to storage by means of the use of natural stream channels, component facilities of any existing and future Fountain Creek and Arkansas River diversion and conveyance systems that Triview owns or has a right to use, the AVIC Ditch, and/or any points of diversion authorized in the decrees for the storage structures Triview is authorized to use. Reusable effluent or return flows resulting from the initial use for the changed uses of the historical consumptive use component of the water diverted pursuant to the AVIC Water Right also may be stored in any reservoir Triview is authorized to use. 14.4. Places of Storage. 14.4.1 Big Johnson Reservoir, a 10,000 acre-foot reservoir located under the Fountain Mutual Canal in Sections 8, 17, and 18 of Township 15 South, Range 65 West of the 6th P.M. in El Paso County, Colorado. 14.4.2. Stonewall Springs Reservoir Complex (“SSRC”), a 19,537 acre-foot complex of reservoirs, filled by the Excelsior Ditch in Sections 35 and 36 of Township 20 South, Range 63 West of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. 14.4.3. Pueblo Reservoir, as operated as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project by the United States Bureau of Reclamation and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, located on-channel on the Arkansas River located in Section 24 of Township 20 South, Range 67 West, Sections 19, 25, 29, 33, 34, 35, and 36 of Township 20 South, Range 66 West, Sections 1, 2, 3, 10 and 11 of Township 21 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. Triview has a long-term Excess Storage Capacity contract for the storage of 999 acre-feet in Pueblo Reservoir. 14.4.4. Storage and other facilities owned, controlled, or planned by the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District. 14.4.5. The recharge pond described in Paragraph 16.5. 15. Return Flow Replacement. In connection with the change of the AVIC Water Right, Triview will have return flow replacement obligations resulting from the historical use of the AVIC Water Right. 15.1. Return Flow Replacement Obligation. Triview will replace return flows at times when there is a valid call from an in-priority water right or unsatisfied instream flow on Cottonwood Creek and/or the Arkansas River senior to August 31, 2021 in a location that could result in the curtailment of the Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch. 15.2. Return Flow Replacement Locations. Triview will replace return flows at the recharge pond identified in Paragraph 16 and at the Augmentation Station to be located in the SW ¼ SW ¼ or NW ¼ SW ¼ or NE ¼ SW ¼ of Section 13, Township 14 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M in Chaffee County, Colorado. 15.3. Replacement Sources. Triview may use the following sources to meet its replacement obligations resulting from the historical use of the AVIC Water Right: 15.3.1. Water diverted pursuant to the priorities identified in Paragraph 6 for the AVIC Water Right. 15.3.2. Accretions created by discharging the AVIC Water Right into the recharge pond pursuant to the recharge plan described in Paragraph 16. 15.3.3. Water available for release to the Arkansas River above the confluence with Cottonwood Creek pursuant to the water exchange agreement between Triview and the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado. 15.3.4. Storage or recharge accretions that Triview has the right to use pursuant to any lease or contract with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District. 15.3.5. Water derived from other water rights not listed in this paragraph provided the water released is fully consumable and Triview has given notice of its intent to use such water as required in the decree entered in this case. 16. Statement of Recharge Plan. Triview seeks Water Court approval for a recharge plan that accounts for, quantifies, times, reports, and administers the use of stream accretions created by discharging the AVIC Water Right into a recharge pond consisting of up to two cells. Triview will divert its AVIC Water Right at the current point of diversion and discharge some or all of that water into the recharge pond located on the AVIC Water Right’s historically irrigated acreage to create stream accretions. 16.1. Name of Recharge Plan. The AVIC Recharge Plan. 16.2. Source of Recharge. The AVIC Water Right diverted from Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River, in Chaffee County, Colorado. Triview may also use water from other water rights for recharge in this recharge plan if the other sources are decreed for recharge use and subject to the same terms and conditions concerning this Recharge Plan. 16.3. Amount of AVIC Water Right to be Recharged. Up to 18.05 c.f.s. 16.4. Original AVIC Decree & Point of Diversion. See Paragraphs 6 and 7, above, for a description. 16.5. Recharge Pond. Triview’s first pond site will be approximately 468,000 square feet consisting of two cells of equal size; each cell will have a capacity of approximately 47 acre-feet. Triview will propose terms and conditions to allow it to modify the size, number, and location of recharge ponds if needed in the future. 16.5.1. Location. The first pond will be located in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 19, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado, at or near the location shown in Appendix C. 16.5.2. Incidental Storage. Triview does not plan to store the water in the recharge pond because the water discharged into the recharge pond is designed to seep out of the recharge pond into the alluvial aquifer as soon as it is reaches the recharge pond. To the extent that the water discharged into the recharge pond does not seep out of the recharge pond within 72 hours, Triview seeks approval to store the recharge water in the recharge pond until it seeps into the alluvial aquifer. 16.6. Use of Recharge Accretions. 16.6.1. Recharge use to create stream accretions for all the proposed changes of use described in this application, and; 16.6.2. Recharge use to create stream accretions to replace some or all AVIC Water Right return flow obligations arising in this Case No. 21CW3044, and; 16.6.3. Recharge use to create stream accretions to retime certain AVIC Water Right historical consumptive use credits for all changed uses sought in this application and; 16.6.4. Recharge use to create stream accretions to replace irrigation return flow and augmentation obligations in other Triview decrees and applications including without limitation those in Case No. 22CW3004, Division 2. 16.7. Terms and Conditions. Triview will propose terms and conditions in the final decree that prevent injury to any other vested water user or conditional water right and to account for, quantify, time, report, and administer the AVIC Recharge Plan and the use of stream accretions created by the Recharge Plan. 17. Lack of Injury. Triview will propose terms and conditions in the final decree so that this change of water right will not injuriously affect the owner of or persons entitled to use of water under a vested water right or a decreed conditional water right. 18. Names and Addresses of Owners of Structures. 18.1.Triview owns the headgate and ditch works that diverts and conveys the Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch and the land upon which the recharge pond and related infrastructure are located. 18.2. The headgate of the Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch and some augmentation stations are located on land owned by Hargrove Family Trust, 28395 County Road 361, P.O. Box 365, Buena Vista, CO 81211. 18.3. The Excelsior Irrigating Company owns the Excelsior Ditch of which Triview owns an approximately 40% share in said ditch, allowing diversion of water to the SSRC. The address of the Excelsior Irrigating Company is P.O. Box 11446, Pueblo, CO 81001. 18.4. The headgate of the Excelsior Ditch is located on land owned by Kirkland Property Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 580, Rye, CO 81069-0580. 18.5. Triview owns the land upon which the storage facilities known as the SSRC are/will be constructed, and the storage structures and rights in the SSRC are owned by the Stonewall Springs Reservoir Company. 18.6. The Bureau of Reclamation owns Pueblo Reservoir. The Bureau of Reclamation Eastern Colorado Office is 11056 W. County Rd 18E, Loveland, CO 80537-9711. 18.7. The Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company (“FMIC”) owns the Big Johnson Reservoir and the Fountain Mutual Ditch through which water may be delivered to Big Johnson Reservoir. Triview owns approximately 17.6% of the shares in FMIC. FMIC’s address is P.O. Box 75292, Colorado Springs, CO 80970. 18.8. The Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (“Upper Ark”) owns the “storage and other facilities owned, controlled, or planned” referenced in Paragraph 14.4.4, above. Upper Ark’s address is 339 E, Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201. WHEREFORE, the Applicant requests that the Third Amended Application for Change of Water Rights and Approval of Recharge Plan be approved as requested herein and for such other relief and conditions that the Court deems appropriate.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of May 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of April 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail April 14, 2023
