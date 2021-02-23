PUBLIC NOTICE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking proposals for General Contractor services for Chaffee County Assessor Office Remodel project.
Information regarding this RFP can be found on the Chaffee County website at http://ChaffeeCounty.org/Public-Notices.
Pre-proposal site meeting on site will be February 25, 2021 at 4:00pm. Complete proposals must be received no later than 4:00pm on March 18, 2021.
Award of Contract: Proposals will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County; firms may be requested to present proposals to the BOCC. Chaffee County reserves the right to refuse any and all bids for this project.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 23 and 26, 2021
