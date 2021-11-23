PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Raymond J. Perschbacher a/k/a Raymond Joseph Perschbacher a/k/a Ray Perschbacher, Deceased               

Case Number 2021PR30038

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of           CHAFFEE, County, Colorado

on or before APRIL 14, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.    

Charis Perschbacher-Cheeseman

c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq., PC

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC

Jenna L. Mazzucca

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

719-207-4279

Fax #: 719-539-3020

jenna@mazzuccalaw.com

Atty Reg#: 40027

Attorney for Personal Representative, Charis Perschbacher-Cheeseman

Published in The Mountain Mail November 16, 23, 30, 2021

