PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a vacancy to fill the unexpired term of office of Director of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District representing Division 2 (Chaffee County School District R-32-J Including the Saguache County Portion) which shall expire June 1, 2023. Property owners having resided for one year in such Division may apply for appointment to the term of office commencing upon appointment for the term expiring June 1, 2023.
Property owners having resided for one year in such division may apply for appointment to fill the unexpired term of this office which will expire June 1, 2023. Any property owner eighteen years of age or older owning property within the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and residing within the Division for which the appointment is sought is eligible for appointment to office. Applicants shall have backgrounds reflecting agricultural, municipal and industrial, and other interests in the beneficial use of water within the District.
Applications should be made to all of the following: The Honorable Patrick W. Murphy, Chief District Judge, 11th Judicial District, P.O. Box 279, Salida, CO 81201-0279, The Honorable Michael A. Gonzales, Chief District Judge, 12th Judicial District, Alamosa County Courthouse, 8955 Independence Way, Alamosa, CO 81101, and The Honorable William Bain, Chief District Judge, 4th Judicial District, 270 South Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Applicants should submit a letter in writing setting forth the applicant’s desire and qualifications to be on the Board. Applications will be accepted for fifteen days from date of publication of this notice.
/s/ Timothy C. Canterbury
Timothy C. Canterbury
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District
Published in The Mountain Mail August 3, 2021
