PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

AND OTHERS IN THE ESTATE OF

LEWIS ALFRED NORVILLE III

Notice to Creditors and Others in the estate of Lewis Alfred Norville III , deceased, late of Nathrop, Colorado, who died on December 10, 2019. Take notice that all persons having claims upon the estate of the above named must file with the undersigned Estate Trustee by 12/20/20 a full statement of their claims and of securities held by them.

Contact Personal Representative:

Cambren Dowen

845 29th ln

Pueblo, CO 81006

Published in The Mountain Mail September 15, 22 and 29, 2020

