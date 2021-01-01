PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-7
AN ORDINANCE ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY, AND IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS FOR THE PURPOSE OF ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO:
Section 1. Property Zoned. The following property annexed into the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado, on this date shall be included within the boundaries of the Town’s SD-1 Business Park Zone District: See, attached Exhibit A.
Section 2. Zoning Map Amended. Section 2.2 of the Poncha Springs Zoning Ordinance and the map referred to therein as the "Official Zoning Map of the Town of Poncha Springs," said map being part of said Zoning Ordinance and showing the boundaries of the districts specified, shall be and the same is hereby amended in the following particulars, to wit: a true and correct copy of the same is maintained in the office of Town Clerk.
Section 3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days following final publication, as provided by statute.
Signed this 23rd day of November 2020 by a vote of:
FOR: 6
AGAINST: 1
ABSTAIN: 0
ATTEST:
_______________________
Brian Berger, Town Clerk
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS
By:________________
Ben Scanga, Mayor
seal
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description of Annexed Property zoned by this Ordinance:
McFarland Annexation No. 1 to the Town of Poncha Springs
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and is described as follows:
A tract of land located in the south half of the southeast quarter (S1/2 SE1/4) of Section 4 and the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter (NW1/4 NE1/4) of section 9, Township 49 North, Ranch 8 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the section line common to said section 4 and 9, from whence the section corner (2 ½” pipe with a 3 ¼” aluminum cap in a monument box) common to sections 3, 4, 9 and 10 bears South 88⁰07’29” East 1041.76 feet; thence proceeding around the tract of land to the annexed, North 88⁰07’29” West along said common section line 283.20 feet to the northeast corner of the said NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 9;
Thence South 00⁰33’25” West along the east boundary of said NW1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 14.80 feet to the south right-of-way boundary of US Highway No. 50;
Thence North 88⁰47’23” West along said highway right-of-way 354.87 feet to a 5/8” rebar at the Northeast corner of Tract B of the LaRue-McFarland Boundary Line Adjustment per plat filed under Reception No. 421049 of the Chaffee County records;
Thence South 00⁰01’20” West along the east boundary of said Tract B a distance of 225.0 feet;
Thence North 88⁰48’04” West 224.39 feet to the west boundary of said Tract B;
Thence North 00⁰52’43” East 225.0 feet to a rebar with a 1 ¾” steel disc stamped “BLQ ENGR 7661” at the Northwest corner of said Tract B, being a point on the south boundary of U.S. Highway No. 50;
Thence continuing North 00⁰52’43” East 101.14 feet to the north right-of-way boundary of U.S. Highway No. 50;
Thence along said north highway right-of-way the following two (2) courses and distances, first South 88⁰56’46” East 773.57 feet; and thence North 83⁰45’10” East 85.11 feet to a 5/8” rebar on the west boundary of the Garcia Annexation to the Town of Poncha Springs;
Thence leaving said right-of-way, south 00⁰21’14” West 102.81 feet to the point of beginning.
Containing 3.09 Acres.
McFarland Annexation No. 2 to the Town of Poncha Springs
A tract of land located within Tract B of the LaRue-McFarland Boundary Line Adjustment (Reception No. 421049) in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW1/4 NE1/4)of Section 9, Township 49 North, Range 8 East of the New Mexico Principal meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the east boundary of said Tract B of the LaRue-McFarland Boundary Line Adjustment, from whence a 5/8” rebar at the Northeast corner of said Tract B bears North 00⁰01’20” East 225.0 feet;
Thence proceeding around the tract of land to be annexed, South 00⁰01’20” West along said east tract boundary 123.91 feet to an angle point in said tract boundary;
Thence South 00⁰07’16” East 315.92 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap at the southeast corner of said Tract B; thence along the south boundary of said Tract B the following two (2) courses and distances;
First north 78⁰11’10” west 201.85 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap; and thence North 84⁰50’39” west 33.70 feet to a 5/8” rebar at the Southwest corner of said Tract B;
Thence North 00⁰52’43” East along the west boundary of said Tract B a distance of 400.08 feet to a point from whence a rebar with 1 ¾” steel disc stamped “BLQ ENGR 7661” at the Northwest corner of said Tract B bears north 00⁰52’43” East 225.0 Feet; thence South 88⁰48’04” East 224.39 feet to the point of beginning.
Containing 2.19 acres.
Also known by street address: 11344 W Hwy 50 and Assessor’s Schedule and Parcel No. #38050910
Published in The Mountain Mail January 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.