PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
09/01/2020 - 09/30/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
American Public Works Association, 208.00; American Red Cross, 152.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 555.46; Aquatic Resources LLC, 7825.10; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 703.36; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 135.96; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1531.53; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 125.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3079.89; AutoZone, 1469.61; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 10080.00; Badger Meter Inc, 11731.86; Bill Goosmann, 56.00; BoundTree Medical, 164.67; Brady Brothers Inc., 53.90; Brown Bear Corporation, 30253.00; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 193.15; Business Solutions Leasing, 1366.10; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Carol Babcock, 5.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 57191.40; Cellco Partnership, 837.50; CenturyLink, 1503.58; Cesare, Inc, 3666.25; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 287.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 81966.49; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, 300.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1847.52; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 798.20; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 541.82; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 131.12; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 189.83; City of Salida, 12431.20; Clarion Associates LLC, 22513.50; Collegiate Peaks Forum, 200.00; Colonial Life, 325.04; Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, 40.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 508.50; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 207509.76; Colorado State University, 460.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 50.00; Core & Main LP, 1404.42; Crabtree Group, Inc., 7405.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 131.89; CSI Group International, Inc., 431.62; Cummins Inc., 1025.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1310.00; Daniels Long Automotive LLC, 27960.00; Data Projections Inc., 2080.00; David Criswell, 95.00; Digitcom Electronics Inc, 214.24; DPC Industries, Inc., 887.50; EasYoke Management LLC, 146.48; Elavon, Inc, 2782.83; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 260.37; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 16955.23; Elk Raven Photography LLC, 175.00; Ellyn Tia Pleiman, 120.00; ESO Solutions, Inc, 2842.80; Family Support Registry / CO, 125.37; FCI IND INC, 2843.78; FDS Holdings, Inc, 786.57; Fire and Police Pension Association, 38049.36; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3714.36; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 3211.45; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 423.56; Galls, LLC, 2609.71; Gayle Anne Dudley, 100.00; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 795.44; Grainger, 1261.23; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 20294.00; Guildner Pipeline Maintenance Inc, 19575.00; H & E Equipment Services Inc, 7986.18; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 3162.50; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Highwood USA LLC, 14382.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 388.58; Impresco LLC, 484.10; Inland Truck Parts Company, 39.29; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26312.80; J, E & F Electric Inc, 1530.00; Jamison Bell, 2577.51; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jim Smyth, 1300.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 502.15; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 15500.00; Judith Reese, 65.00; Julie Maas, 350.00; Justin Hill, 638.35; JVA, Incorporated, 1088.00; Keith Darner, 1700.00; Kenneth Hoffman, 1000.00; Koloski LLC, 602.00; Laura Donavan, 125.00; Laura Pintane, 22.52; Leonard Flores, 84.38; Leslie Jorgensen, 300.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 206.92; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 410.54; Loran DeLong, 25.18; Lynn Giles, 60.60; MACK Pack LLC, 398.72; Max P. Ruppeck, 175.00; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 702.42; McFarland Oil LLC, 3255.25; Michael Bews, 1428.79; Mobile Trailer Repair Inc, 6197.42; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 178.50; Morgan Walker, 150.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 4014.51; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 121.75; Municipal Code Corporation, 462.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 419.40; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 12166.90; Nalco Company, 4508.46; Nicholas Tolsma, 178.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 49.98; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 14577.64; Pitney Bowes, 508.50; Precision Concrete Cuting, 3604.56; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 72464.18; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Ridgeline Signs Inc, 650.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 405.20; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 303.34; Salida Auto Parts, 477.39; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 576.20; Salida School District R-32-J, 450.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 36168.84; SEPI Marketing, 350.00; SGS North America Inc, 3732.09; Shawn Gillis, 10.96; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 455.00; SI Properties, 125.00; Slate Communications, 5500.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4579.23; Souled Out T-Shirts, LLC, 1959.21; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 27962.50; Spencer Blades, 193.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 637.76; Stephanie McDonald, 100.00; Sydney Schieren, 1957.50; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 572.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 364.63; Terminix International Company LP, 120.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3775.07; Town & Country Salida Inc., 368.32; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 19387.49; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 6915.40; UEC, LLC, 2769.31; Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, 150.00; US Postmaster, 1236.02; USA Blue Book, 5880.81; USDA/Rural Development, 240245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 214.56; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; VISA, 13781.76; Vista Works, 150.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 823.65; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 882.20; Winsupply of Salida, 174.84; Xcel Energy - Salida, 17489.41; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1280.00;
$1,264,185.48
Payroll Expenditure: September 2020
$416,201.01
Total September Expenditures: $1,680,386.49
Published in The Mountain Mail October 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.