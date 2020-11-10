PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that under and Pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the Personal Property of:

Marie Vigil

P.O. Box 147

Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Our lien will be enforced at A&A Storage of Poncha Springs LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Unit Contents: Sea scape picture, kids toys, many plastic bins, many boxes unknown, suitcase, duffel bag.

Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of at 10:00 am, 11/18/2020

Unit number 366

Published in The Mountain Mail November 3 and 10, 2020

