PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of:  Carolyn Casey, aka Carolyn A. Casey, aka Carolyn Ann Casey, aka Carolyn Howlett, aka Carolyn A. Howlett, aka Carolyn Case, aka Carolyn Ann Case Howlett, Deceased

Case Number 21PR21

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the co-personal representatives or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 20, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Allen Howlett

Address:  11453 W. Hiawatha, Dr.,

Boise, ID  83709

Phone Number: (970)581.4877

Published in The Mountain Mail April 20, 27 and May 4, 2021

