PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Enid W. Bauer, a/k/a Daisy Enid Bauer, Enid Wilson Bauer, Enid Wilson Maxwell and Daisy Enid Wilson, Deceased
Case No. 2020 PR 30033
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before February 2, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kent Bower Maxwell
9010 County Road 240
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
R. Eric Solem, Atty. Reg. No. 6464
Zachary F. Woodward, Atty. Reg. No. 48265
SOLEM WILLIAMS & MCKINLEY, P.C.
3333 S. Bannock Street, Suite 900
Englewood, Colorado, 80110
Phone Number: 303-761-4900
FAX Number: 303-761-2989
E-mail: eric@solemlaw.com
E-mail: zach@solemlaw.com
Published in The Mountain Mail October 2, 9 and 16, 2020
