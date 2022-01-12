PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County – Request for Proposals/Price Quotes for a
TANDEM AXEL SNOWPLOW TRUCK
Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Joe Gilbert, Asst. Road Supervisor, at the Saguache County Road & Bridge 719-655-2554, 719-221-2135 cell.
Copies of the Proposal (inclusive of the specifications checklist and company information sheet) must be sent in a sealed envelope with the title TANDEM AXEL SNOWPLOW TRUCK BID to: Saguache County Administrator Wendi Maez - hand delivered to 505 3rd Street or mailed to PO Box 100 Saguache, CO 81149.
* BIDS ARE DUE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 BY 4:00 PM
Awarding of this bid is not based solely upon low quote price, but on an overall service, quality and “best value” to the county in accordance with the Saguache County Purchasing Manual. Saguache County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, as deemed in the best interest of the county.
Note plow and V box sander will not be added at this time.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 11 and 14, 2022
