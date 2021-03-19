PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 03
(Series 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO APPROVING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW FOR A 1.72 ACRE PARCEL LOCATED WEST OF HOLMAN AVENUE AND LEGALLY KNOWN AS LOT 2 OF AMBROSE SUBDIVISION, CURRENTLY ZONED R-2, TO PLACE A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY ON THE PROPERTY, AND APPROVE THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND 7-LOT MAJOR SUBDIVISION FOR HOLMAN COURT
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the planned development and major subdivision application for the subject property on January 12, 2021 and forwarded to the City Council its recommendation that the subject property be approved, with conditions, as a planned development overlay pursuant to the attached Holman Court development plan included as Exhibit A; and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission reviewed and recommended approval, with conditions, of a seven-lot subdivision (Holman Court) within the planned development overlay, illustrated on Exhibit B; and
WHEREAS, the project is consistent with the purpose, conditions and evaluation standards for planned development districts; and
WHEREAS, the proposals for the subject property are consistent with the policies and goals of the City’s land use regulations and Comprehensive Plan, and will advance the public interest and welfare; and
WHEREAS, the City Council held a public hearing on the proposals on April 6th, 2021;
and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section One
That the entirety of the property comprising Lot 2 of Ambrose Subdivision to wit, the 1.72 acres, be and is hereby approved as a Planned Development Overlay with the attached development plan and a seven-lot subdivision (Holman Court) with the attached subdivision plat and conditions of approval, which is attached to this ordinance as Exhibit C.
Section Two
Upon approval by the City Council of the Final Development Plan for the Holman Court Planned Development it shall be considered a site specific development plan and granted a vested property right. The City Council is approving the vested property right subject to the terms and conditions contained in the development plan and this ordinance and failure to abide by such terms and conditions may, at the option of the City Council, after a public hearing, result in the forfeiture of vested property rights.
Section Three
Upon approval by the City Council the applicant shall have one hundred eighty (180) days to submit a final Mylar of Exhibits A and B; and incorporating the conditions of approval attached as Exhibit C for the Mayor’s signature and recordation.
Section Four
The City Clerk is hereby directed to undertake the following actions upon the adoption of this Ordinance:
1. Publish this Ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida.
2. Following recording of the Mylar, the Clerk shall promptly amend the official city zoning district map to incorporate and reflect the planned development overlay of the subject property.
Section Five
This Ordinance shall not have any effect on existing litigation and shall not operate as an abatement of any action or proceeding now pending under or by virtue of any ordinance repealed or amended as herein provided, and the same shall be construed and concluded under such prior ordinances.
Section Six
The provisions of this Ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the Ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on March 16, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of April, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the day of , 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: ________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
ATTEST:
___________
City Clerk
(SEAL)
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19, 2021
