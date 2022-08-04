PUBLIC NOTICE

Chaffee Housing Authority

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

RFP/RFQ: Chaffee Housing Authority- Construction Manager/General Contractor for Jane's Place

Chaffee Housing Authority (“CHA” or “Authority”) seeks to retain a Construction Manager /

General Contractor (CM/GC) for mixed use, multifamily development including seventeen

units in 4 buildings including sitework and amenities located in Salida, Colorado. The

purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to obtain relevant information, credentials,

qualifications, experience, proposed project approach, and fee proposal from interested

firms to allow the Authority to select a CM/GC for the project.

Timeline:

August 1, 2022 RFP Issued

August 8, 2022 Mandatory Site Visit, 9am MST

August 19, 2022 Clarifications Deadline, 3pm MST

August 22, 2022 Authority close on deed transfer

August 24, 2022 Addenda Issued (if needed)

September 9, 2022 RFP Submittal Deadline, 3pm MST

September 15, 2022 Shortlist Interviews (9am-4pm, tentative)

Information regarding this RFP can be found on the Chaffee County website at http://ChaffeeCounty.org/Public-Notices.

Submittal Requirements: One (1) electronic copy of your proposal by September 9, 2022 by 3:00 pm to Bidnet Direct and:

Becky Gray/ bgray@chaffeecounty.org

Todd Goulding/ tgoulding@gda-co.com

All communication regarding this RFP shall be in written form directed to: Todd Goulding/ tgoulding@gda-co.com

Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm

Published in The Mountain Mail August 5, 2022

