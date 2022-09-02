PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
To: First Mortgagees of Units in Salida Mountain Meadows Homeowners Association, Inc.
Date: September 2, 2022
Re:
Notice of Proposed Declaration Amendment
The purpose of this notice is to provide written notice of the proposed Amended and Restated Condominium Declaration for Salida Mountain Meadows Condominiums (“Declaration Amendment”) to first mortgagees of Units within the community of Salida Mountain Meadows Homeowners Association, Inc. (“Association”), pursuant to C.R.S. § 38-33.3-217(1)(b)(I). The Association, through its Board of Directors and with assistance from legal counsel, has prepared the proposed Declaration Amendment to the existing Condominium Declaration for Salida Mountain Meadows Condominiums, which is located in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and was recorded in the real property records of the County of Chaffee, Colorado on November 2, 2005, at Reception No. 354567, as it may have been amended and supplemented from time to time (“Declaration”).
The consent of one hundred percent (100%) of first mortgagees is required to approve the proposed Declaration Amendment, pursuant to Section 22 of the Declaration. The general purpose of the Declaration Amendment is to update and contemporize the Declaration. The general nature of the Declaration Amendment is adding and expanding elements of use restrictions, assessment procedures, and other contemporaneous aspects.
A first mortgagee shall be deemed to have approved the proposed Declaration Amendment, if said first mortgagee does not deliver to the Association a negative response within sixty (60) days after the date of this notice, pursuant to C.R.S. § 38-33.3-217(1)(b)(II). You may deliver your response in writing to the Association, c/o Moeller Graf, P.C., 385 Inverness Pkwy., Suite 200, Englewood, CO 80112, but you are not required to respond.
Please review this notice carefully. It may affect first mortgagees’ rights in the Lot(s) within the Association’s community in which first mortgagees may have an interest.
A copy of the proposed Declaration Amendment may be obtained by contacting Moeller Graf, P.C., at 720-279-2568 or via email at jhinson@moellergraf.com.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 2 and 9, 2022
