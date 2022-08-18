PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 14
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOT 15, WEST END MAJOR SUBDIVISION FROM MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-2) TO HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-3)
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 16th day of August, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
_________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 5th day of August, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 19th day of August, 2022.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail August 19, 2022
