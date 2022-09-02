PUBLIC NOTICE
CHAFFEE COUNTY
RESOLUTION NO. 2022—60
A RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR THE REFERRAL TO THE REGISTERED, QUALIFIED, ELECTORS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY A BALLOT QUESTION EXPANDING TERM LIMITS OF BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS BY ONE ADDITIONAL TERM FOR A MAXIMUM OF THREE CONSECUTIVE FOUR-YEAR TERMS, SAID QUESTION TO BE SUBMITTED AT THE ELECTION TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 8, 2022; AND SETTING THE BALLOT TITLE AND BALLOT QUESTION FOR THE ELECTION
FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS:
A. The Colorado Constitution Article XVIII, Section 11(1) limits opportunities for public service for certain elected officials of government, including county commissioner, to two (2) consecutive terms. For purposes of Section 11, terms are considered consecutive unless they are at least four years apart.
B. Pursuant to Colorado Constitution, the Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County (the “Board”) are term limited to two (2) consecutive terms.
C. However, Colorado Constitution allows that the “voters of any such political subdivision may lengthen, shorten or eliminate the limitations on terms of office imposed by this Section 11.” Colo. Const. Art. XVIII, Section 11(2).
D. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 30-11-103.5, the Board has the authority to refer to the vote of the electors an issue or question authorized by state statute or the Colorado Constitution.
E. The Board desires to submit to the registered electors of Chaffee County, Colorado a ballot question regarding whether Chaffee County may expand the term limits of county commissioners serving on Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners by one additional four-year term, for a maximum of three (3) consecutive terms, at the next general election to be held on November 8, 2022.
F. The Board has determined to set the ballot title and ballot question to be submitted at the general election.
RESOLUTION:
The Board resolves as follows:
1. The following ballot title and ballot question is hereby certified to the County Clerk and Recorder (the “County Clerk”) and shall be referred and submitted to all electors of Chaffee County, Colorado, at the November 8, 2022 general election:
“Expanding Term Limits of Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners
AS AUTHORIZED BY ARTICLE XVIII, SECTION 11 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, SHALL THE TERM LIMITS FOR THE OFFICE OF CHAFFEE COUNTY COMMISSIONER BE INCREASED BY ONE ADDITIONAL FOUR-YEAR TERM (FOR A MAXIMUM OF THREE CONSECUTIVE TERMS)
______ Yes/For ______ No/Against”
2. Referral to Voters.
a. Pursuant to Colo. Const. Art. XVIII, Section 11(2) and C.R.S.§ 30-11-103.5, the Board hereby refers to the eligible electors of Chaffee County the question of expanding term limits of Chaffee County Board of County Commissioner described in Section 1, above. The Board approves the ballot question in Section 1 to be presented to the voters at the November 8, 2022 general election.
b. For purposes of C.R.S. § 1-11-203.5, this Resolution shall serve to set the ballot title for the question and such ballot title is set forth in Section 1.
3. Conduct of Election. The election shall be conducted as a coordinated election in the County in accordance with Articles 1 to 13 of Title 1, C.R.S. (the “Uniform Election Code”). For purposes of the provisions of the Uniform Election Code relating to the “Designated Election Official” of the County, the County Clerk and Recorder (the “County Clerk”) is hereby designated as the County’s Designated Election Official responsible for the running of the election and the performance of all acts required or permitted by the Uniform Election Code. The cost of the election shall be paid from the County’s general fund.
4. Miscellaneous. The officers and employees of the County are authorized and directed to take all action necessary or appropriate to effectuate the provisions of this Resolution. All actions previously taken by the members of the Board and the officers and employees of the County consistent with the provisions of this Resolution are ratified and approved.
5. Repealer. All prior acts, orders or resolutions, or parts thereof, by the County in conflict with this Resolution are repealed, except that this repealer shall not be construed to revive any act, order or resolution, or part thereof, previously repealed.
6. Severability. If any section, paragraph, clause or provision of this Resolution shall be adjudged to be invalid or unenforceable, the invalidity or unenforceability of such section, paragraph, clause or provision shall not affect any of the remaining sections, paragraphs, clauses or provisions of this Resolution, and the various parts of this Resolution are severable.
7. Effective Date. This Resolution shall take effect immediately on its passage. The question set forth in Section 1 shall be effective immediately upon approval of a majority of the registered electors voting at the election.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners on August 22, 2022.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
_______________________
[Acting] Chairman
The vote on the above Resolution was as follows:
Commissioner Keith Baker Yes
Commissioner Greg Felt Yes
Commissioner Russell Granzella Yes
STATE OF COLORADO, CHAFFEE COUNTY
ATTEST:
The above is a true and correct record of Resolution 2022-60 duly adopted by the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners by a 3-0 vote at a regular meeting, properly noticed and held on August 22, 2022.
___________________________
Chaffee County Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022
