PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 12
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS SALIDA FIRE STATION ANNEXATION
WHEREAS, on July 6, 2022, the City of Salida filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land owned by the City comprised of 2.94 acres located at 611 Oak Street in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”), and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS pursuant to §31-12-106(3), because the Property is unincorporated municipally owned land, the City Council may by ordinance annex said area to the City, without the notice and hearing as provided in sections 31-12-108 and 31-12-109, and said annexing ordinance must state that the area proposed to be annexed is owned by the annexing municipality and is not solely a public street or right-of-way; and
WHEREAS the Property proposed to be annexed is owned by the City of Salida and is not solely a public street or right-of-way; and
WHEREAS, the City Council on August 16, 2022 held a duly-noticed public hearing to consider the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. §31-12-105(1)(e) provides that prior to the completion of any annexation within a three-mile area, the municipality shall have in place a plan for that area, which generally describes the proposed location, character, and extent of streets, subways, bridges, waterways, waterfronts, parkways, playgrounds, squares, parks, aviation fields, other public ways, grounds, open spaces, public utilities and terminals for water, light, sanitation, transportation and power to be provided by the municipality and the proposed land uses for the area; and
WHEREAS, the City currently has in place a Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents which constitute the City's annexation plan.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings and determinations by the City Council.
2. The City approves the annexation of the Property, described on Exhibit A, attached hereto, and such real property is hereby annexed to and made a part of the City of Salida.
3. Within ten (10) days after final publication of this Ordinance, the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado, on behalf of the City shall:
A. File one (1) copy of the Annexation Plat and the original of this Annexation Ordinance in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado;
B. File for recording three (3) certified copies of this Annexation Ordinance and three (3) copies of the Annexation Plat, containing a legal description of the annexation parcel, with the County Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado, with directions to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder to file one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Division of Local Government of the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado and one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Colorado Department of Revenue; and
C. File one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map in the office of the County Assessor of Chaffee County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 2, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 16th day of August, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
____________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
\PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the _______ day of _______, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the _______day of _______, 2022.
_________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description of the Property
A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED WITHIN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE CENTER-WEST 1/16TH CORNER, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 477122, BEING MARKED BY A 1 ½” ALUMINUM CAP STAMPED LS 16117, FROM WHENCE THE CENTER QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 4, BEING MARKED BY A 2 ½” ALUMINUM CAP STAMPED LS 16117, BEARS SOUTH 89°21’21” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1262.48 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89°30’29” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 406.23 TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 477122 AND THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF COLORADO HIGHWAY NO. 291 (OAK STREET) AS MONUMENTED;
THENCE NORTH 88°57’47” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 60.56 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY NO. 291, AS MONUMENTED;
THENCE SOUTH 00°16’23” WEST, ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY, A DISTANCE OF 274.23 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 89°21’33” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 59.06 FEET TO SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY AS MONUMENTED AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 476596;
THENCE SOUTH 89°21’33” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 407.50 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 476596;
THENCE NORTH 00°19’13” EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PROPERTIES DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NOS. 476596 AND 477122, A DISTANCE OF 274.86 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 2.94 ACRES
Also known by the following addresses:
611 Oak Street, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380704300005 & 380704300169
Published in The Mountain Mail August 5, 2022
