CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 13
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS SALIDA FIRE STATION ANNEXATION AS COMMERCIAL (C-1) ZONE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, on July 6, 2022, the City of Salida filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2.94 acres located at 611 Oak Street in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”), and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, by Ordinance No.12, Series of 2022 the City of Salida annexed Salida Fire Station to the City; and;
WHEREAS, Petitioner City filed an application to zone the Property within the Commercial (C-1)) zone district, and on July 25, 2022 the City of Salida Planning Commission considered the zoning application for the Property at a duly notice public hearing, and recommended that the City Council zone it as Commercial (C-1); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the zoning application for Salida Fire Station was held on August 16, 2022 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described on Exhibit A is hereby zoned Commercial (C-1).
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 2, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 16th of August, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
___________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading 5th day of August, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____ day of ____ , 2022.
_____________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description of the Property
A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED WITHIN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE CENTER-WEST 1/16TH CORNER, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 477122, BEING MARKED BY A 1 ½” ALUMINUM CAP STAMPED LS 16117, FROM WHENCE THE CENTER QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 4, BEING MARKED BY A 2 ½” ALUMINUM CAP STAMPED LS 16117, BEARS SOUTH 89°21’21” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1262.48 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89°30’29” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 406.23 TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 477122 AND THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF COLORADO HIGHWAY NO. 291 (OAK STREET) AS MONUMENTED;
THENCE NORTH 88°57’47” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 60.56 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY NO. 291, AS MONUMENTED;
THENCE SOUTH 00°16’23” WEST, ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY, A DISTANCE OF 274.23 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 89°21’33” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 59.06 FEET TO SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY AS MONUMENTED AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 476596;
THENCE SOUTH 89°21’33” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 407.50 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 476596;
THENCE NORTH 00°19’13” EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PROPERTIES DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NOS. 476596 AND 477122, A DISTANCE OF 274.86 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 2.94 ACRES
Also known by the following addresses:
611 Oak Street, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380704300005 & 380704300169
Published in The Mountain Mail August 5, 2022
