PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, STE 112
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 539-4555
The City of Salida will be accepting sealed bids for the 2019-13 Skate Park Phase 2 Landscaping until Friday April 8, 2022 1:00PM on Rocky Mountain BidNet and in person at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center; at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud. Proposals will be acted upon by the Salida City Council. A pre-bid conference will be held onsite on March 2, 2022 at 1:00; for out of area bidders digital access is available here:
Meeting ID
Phone Numbers
(US)+1 617-675-4444
PIN: 861 766 395 3982#
Bids should be sealed and titled “2019 - 13 Skate Park Phase 2 Landscaping”. A Bid Bond of 5% of bid price and Performance and Payment bonds equal to 100 % of the bid are required, the project is tax exempt in which the contractor will be provided with the tax exempt number for material purchases.
The project is to include all labor and materials necessary for the construction of the ITB document specifics. The construction of this project shall be started no later than May 16, 2022 and completed no later than June 14, 2022.
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing website at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1.
Any questions should be directed to Diesel Post at diesel.post@cityofsalida.com . The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
/s/ Diesel Post
Director of Parks and Recreation
Published in The Mountain Mail February 22, 2022
