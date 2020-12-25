PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATIONS
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that public hearings will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission, on January 12, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m, remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277. Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on January 12, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. The hearings concern Major Impact Review applications for the property described as “Lot 2 of Ambrose Subdivision” (located west of 1604 and 1646 Holman Ave.). The applications have been submitted by Holman Court, LLC represented by David Larochelle and Mark Lee.
The applicants are requesting:
A. Approval of a Planned Development overlay zoning for 1.72 acres currently zoned R-2 (Medium-Density Residential) for the purpose of creating a subdivision with lots fronting off of a private drive that will extend east of Holman Ave. All other dimensional standards are anticipated to be met.
B. Approval of a Major Subdivision to split the above described 1.72 acre property into 8 residential lots and 2 associated common tracts that will be managed by an HOA.
Any recommendations by the Planning Commission for the Planned Development and Major Subdivision shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearings.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.