PUBLIC NOTICE
The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District gives notice that applications for appointment of Directors of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District will be accepted by the Court which appoints the Directors of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, from now until March 22, 2022, which is 30 days prior to April 21, 2022, the expiration date of five of the present Directors’ terms.
The Court will appoint one Director from Bent County; two Directors from El Paso County, one Director from Fremont County, one Director from Pueblo County. Applications are to be sent to the Pueblo County District Court, Attention: The Honorable Deborah Eyler, Chief Judge, Tenth Judicial District, Pueblo County Judicial Building, 501 N. Elizabeth Street, Room 116, Pueblo, Colorado 81003. The Application should state that it is an application for appointment as a Director of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. The Application may be made by letter. Each Applicant shall have resided within the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District for a period of at least one year, shall be the owner of real property within the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, and shall be knowledgeable in water matters. Further, each Applicant applying for appointment as a Director from Bent, El Paso, Fremont or Pueblo County shall also be the owner of real property within the County from which appointment is applied for. The procedure and criteria for selection of Directors is set out in detail in Colorado Revised Statutes §37-45-114.
/s/ James W. Broderick
James W. Broderick, Executive Director
Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District
Pueblo, Colorado
Published in The Mountain Mail February 22, 2022
