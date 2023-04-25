PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Jeffrey Scott Kauffman

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Tikhon George

Case Number: 23C29

Division 1 Courtroom 1

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 3/22/23 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Jeffrey Scott Kauffman

be changed to

Tikhon George

By____________________

Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in The Mountain Mail April 18, 25 and May 2, 2023

 

