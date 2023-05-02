PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of John W. Fasching, Deceased

Case Number 23PR7

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before 8/25/2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Julia Nekola

535 Alvarado Ln N

Plymouth, MN 55447

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Julia Nekola

535 Alvarado Ln N

Plymouth, MN 55447

Phone Number: 612-310-2802

E-mail: julie.nekola@gmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail April 25, May 2 and 9, 2023

