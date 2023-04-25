PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of John Peter Nahomenuk, Deceased

Case Number 23PR4

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 21, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred.

Joanne McGrew,

Personal Representative of the Estate

P.O. Box 8971

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

Kathryn Welter

Weathervane Law

18840 Mountain View Dr.

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Phone Number: (719)398-3317

Email: katy@weathervanelaw.com

Atty. Reg. #50868

Published in The Mountain Mail April 18, 25 and May 2, 2023

