PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 22-0330
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On June 9, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Chaffee records.
Original Grantor(s) Virgil D. Weaver. Carol M. Weaver
Original Beneficiary(ies) JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust
Date of Deed of Trust October 19, 2006
County of Recording Chaffee
Recording Date of Deed of Trust October 30, 2006
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 362294
Original Principal Amount $200,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $174,284.76
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
SEE ATTACHED LEGAL EXHIBIT A
Also known by street and number as: 7455 County Road #156, Salida, CO 81201.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 10/12/2022, at Office of Public Trustee, 104 Crestone Avenue, Room 105, Salida, CO 81201, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 8/19/2022
Last Publication 9/16/2022
Name of Publication Mountain Mail
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 06/09/2022
Dee Dee Copper, Public Trustee in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
By: Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Alexis R. Abercrombie #56722
Randall S. Miller & Associates, P.C. 216 16th Street, Suite 1210, Denver, CO 80202 (720) 259-6710
Attorney File # 21CO00110-1
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
EXHIBIT A
A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4) OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 50 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4, FROM WHENCE THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER (U.S.G.L.O. BRASS CAPPED MONUMENT) OF SAID SECTION 30 BEARS NORTH 89 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 335.92 FEET; THENCE PROCEEDING AROUND THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED SOUTH 0 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF 908.26 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 216.03 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 0 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 417.39 FEET TO THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4;
THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH BOUNDARY 119.01 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4;
THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY OF SAID E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF 1324.98 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER THEREOF, BEING A POINT ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 30;
THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTH BOUNDARY 335.77 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT FOR AN EXISTING ROAD ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT.
TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT LYING NORTHERLY OF AND ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF THE NW 1/4 NE 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 30, SAID EASEMENT TO PROVIDE ACCESS FROM THE SAID E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 30 TO CHAFFEE COUNTY ROAD NO. 156.
