PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thomas C. Rawlins, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30003
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before June 26, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Elizabeth S. Rawlins
c/o Anderson Law Group
7385 W. US Highway 50
Salida, Colorado 81201
Attorney for Elizabeth S. Rawlins:
David K. Johns, Esq., #19818
Anderson Law Group, P.C.
7385 W. US Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-539-7003
E-mail: david@anderson-LG.com
FAX Number: 719-539-2206
Published in The Mountain Mail February 12, 19 and 26, 2021
