PUBLIC NOTICE
SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
THE SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, SITTING AS THE SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, WILL CONDUCT HEARINGS ON PROPERLY FILED NOTICE OF DETERMINATIONS PROTESTS ON:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023,
AT 9:30AM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023, AT 9:30AM (as needed)
HEARINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE COMMISSIONER’S ROOM, SAGUACHE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 501 4TH STREET, SAGUACHE, CO.
WENDI MAEZ
SAGUACHE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
Published in The Mountain Mail August 29, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.