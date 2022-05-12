PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A MAJOR SITE PLAN
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider a Major Site Plan Application 19 multifamily residential units and accessory office/personal service uses located at 326 East Arkansas Street. This hearing is a rescheduled date from the previous notice published on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public is encouraged to attend virtually using Zoom which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85826686080 or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Passcode BuenaVista and meeting ID 858 2668 6080.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Department at 719-581-1028, or at dtart@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 13, 2022
