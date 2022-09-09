PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
ORDINANCE #2022-4
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO, PERTAINING TO ABANDONED VEHICLES
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs is a Colorado statutory municipality governed by its elected Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS,, C.R.S. § 31-15-103 authorizes the Board of Trustees (“Board”) for the Town of Poncha Springs to adopt ordinances necessary to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the Town and its citizens; and
WHEREAS, the Board finds it necessary and in the public interest to regulate the manner of control of the publicly keep vehicles and abandoned and junked vehicles.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO THAT:
Section 1. Definitions.
Abandoned motor vehicle: Any vehicle in which the ownership is unknown or the owner is unreachable or unresponsive, other than a sleeper vehicle or trailer left on public property including any portion of a street, alley, or other right-of-way for a period of 1 week or longer.
Junked vehicle: Junked vehicle shall mean any vehicle which: (1) does not bear valid, unexpired license plates, unless of a type specifically exempted from motor vehicle licensing by the laws of the State of Colorado: or (2) is wrecked, damaged or substantially dismantled to the extent that such vehicle is inoperable: or (3) if designed to be capable of moving itself when in proper repair, is incapable of being moved under its own power in its existing condition, or does not have all tires inflated.
Publicly Keep/Kept: Parking or storing a personal vehicle on public property, including a street, alley, or other right-of-way for a period of two weeks
Sleeper vehicle: A motor vehicle or trailer designed for occupancy, including sleeping facilities.
Section 2. Abandonment and public keeping prohibited.
A. It is unlawful to abandon or publicly keep any vehicle on public property including any portion of street, alley, or other right-of-way.
B. Savings. This section shall not render lawful any act or omission prohibited under Section 3 or any other section of the Poncha Springs Land Use Code or any other applicable law.
C. Exceptions. This section shall not apply to vehicles placed by on-duty public safety personnel in performance of their official duties; or by state or Town staff or contractors, or utility company staff or contractors, performing construction or maintenance activities under state, county or Town authorization.
Section 3. Junked vehicles prohibited; Exceptions. It is unlawful for any person to permit any junked vehicle to be left upon any street, highway, public property or, being the owner or tenant in possession of any real property in the Town, to cause or permit any junked vehicle to be put upon or kept upon any real property in the Town, except that this section shall not apply to the following conditions, which shall constitute an affirmative defense:
A. The vehicle is located upon the premises of a lawfully zoned vehicle repair or vehicle storage business; or
B. The vehicle is stored within a completely enclosed structure; or
C. A maximum of one vehicle per lot or parcel of real property shall be permitted if said vehicle is entirely covered with a one-piece opaque, heavy tarp or commercial car cover, securely fastened at all times; or
D. A maximum of one vehicle per lot or parcel of real property is permitted in nonresidential areas, if the vehicle is screened by a concealing fence not less than six feet in height and otherwise complying with Town ordinances applicable to such fence, rendering the vehicle not visible to persons on adjacent private or public property to the extent concealment can be reasonably obtained under the conditions of topography and other attendant circumstances; or
E. A maximum of one vehicle per lot or parcel of real property is permitted if the vehicle is currently undergoing repair or is awaiting the settlement of an insurance claim, provided the vehicle is removed or brought into compliance within 60 days.
F. The storage of junked vehicles as authorized by subsections C and E above shall be permitted only as to vehicles owned by the occupant of the premises upon which such vehicle is located, or by members of the immediate family of the occupant.
Section 4. Procedure.
A. Once notified of an on street abandoned, publicly kept, or junked vehicle a law enforcement officer will respond to the location and confirm that the vehicle is not reported stolen. If not stolen, the law enforcement officer will determine if the vehicle is abandoned, publicly kept, or junked.
B. If determined to be a publicly kept vehicle on public property, the law enforcement officer shall make a reasonable effort to contact the owner of the vehicle to have it relocated within 48 hours or the vehicle will be considered abandoned.
C. If determined to be junked or abandoned on public property, the law enforcement officer shall clearly tag the vehicle for a period of 48 hours after which time the law enforcement officer may have the vehicle towed pursuant to Section 5.
D. An abandoned or junked vehicle left on private property may be removed at the property owner’s discretion without any police action. While not required, it is suggested to contact the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office so it can be determined if the vehicle was stolen and abandoned on the private property.
Section 5. Public tow. Members of law enforcement are authorized to remove or have removed a vehicle to the nearest place of safety, or to a garage designated the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, or by the town, under the circumstances listed here:
A. When a vehicle upon a street is so disabled as to be an obstruction to traffic, or the person or persons in charge of the vehicle are, by reason of physical injury or otherwise, incapacitated to such an extent as to be unable to provide for its custody and removal;
B. When a vehicle is being driven upon the streets and is not in proper condition to be driven;
C. When a vehicle is left on a street and is parked illegally so as to be a hazard or obstruction to the normal movement of traffic, or proper street or highway maintenance, or the collection of trash or other items by any Town sanitation or recycling collection vehicle;
D. When a vehicle is in violation of this Ordinance under Section 2;
E. When a vehicle is on public property and is in violation of this Ordinance under Section 3;
F. When the driver of the vehicle is taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle would be left unattended, except on private property with the property owner's permission;
G. When removal is necessary in the interest of public safety because of fire, flood, storm or other emergency reason;
H. Any vehicle failing to display number plates or failing to display the proper number plate or plates assigned to the vehicle under the provision of C.R.S. title 42, as amended, or displaying number plates in a manner as to reasonably indicate a violation of any provision of C.R.S. title 42, or any other provision of state law with respect to motor vehicle number plates, while parked, attended or unattended, or traveling on the streets, highways or roadways within municipal limits;
I. When a vehicle is parked in a tow-away zone;
J. When there is probable cause to believe that the driver of a vehicle has never obtained an operator's license;
K. When there is probable cause to believe that the operator's license of the driver is suspended, revoked, denied or cancelled;
L. When the officer has reason to believe that the driver is not in rightful possession of the vehicle and the officer cannot verify ownership through readily available methods;
M. When the law otherwise requires impoundment.
Section 6. Storage and disposal. Whenever an officer removes and impounds or stores a vehicle as authorized in Section 5, such vehicle will be stored or disposed of in accordance with the provisions of C.R.S. §§ 42-4-1804 and 42-4-1805.
Section 7. Owner's opportunity to request hearing - public tow.
A. When any vehicle is towed or removed pursuant to this ordinance, the law enforcement officer shall, in addition to other notification requirements applicable to motor vehicles under the laws of the state, within ten (10) regular business days after receipt of the report from the Colorado Department of Revenue, or ascertainment of ownership of vehicles not subject to the Colorado reporting procedures, notify by certified mail, by internet communication, or personal service the owner of record, if ascertained, of the owner's opportunity to request a hearing concerning the legality of the towing or removal of the abandoned, publicly kept, or junked vehicle, and that the request for hearing shall be submitted to the Poncha Springs Municipal Court. Such request shall be made in writing within 20 days of the mailing of such notice.
B. The court shall schedule a hearing on the matter within 60 days of the date of the request, and the hearing shall be conducted according to due process standards applicable to administrative hearings.
C. If it is determined at the hearing that the vehicle was illegally towed or removed following the direction and authority of the law enforcement officer in disregard of the standards for junked and abandoned or publicly kept vehicles stated in this ordinance, all towing and removal charges and storage fees assessed against the vehicles shall be forgiven or paid by the town; however, nothing shall relieve the owner of the obligation to mitigate the costs involved by prompt retrieval or disposal of the property.
D. If the court sustains the legality of the towing or removal, an administrative hearing fee of $30.00 shall be assessed against the owner requesting the hearing.
E. All appeals of the decision of the court shall be in accordance with Rule 106(a)(4) of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.
Section 8. Law Enforcement tow list establishment. The Town Administrator shall have the authority to establish a list of qualified wrecker/tow companies, with the approval of the town administrator and Chaffee County Sheriff. The number of companies on the list will be determined by the law enforcement officer with the following factors in mind:
A. Needs of the community for tow services;
B. To provide for tow services 24 hours a day, seven days a week;
C. To effectively manage the number of companies which the citizens and the department travel to, communicate with, and conduct business with.
Section 9. Tow list regulations - law enforcement officer to establish. The Town Administrator, in connection with the Chaffee County Sheriff, shall establish administrative regulations with which the companies on the tow list must comply. The regulations shall include, but not be limited to, permits, response times, business and equipment operation, and storage facilities. The director may require any company which applies for a position on the tow list to pay a fee not to exceed $50.00 per annum to cover the administrative costs of inspection for compliance with the regulations and application. The fee shall not be refundable for any reason.
Section 10. Appeal procedures. Any decision, rule, regulation or action taken in accordance with this ordinance, shall hereafter be referred to as the "action taken," and may be appealed according to the following procedure:
A. Any aggrieved party may request a regular hearing before the Town of Poncha Springs municipal judge by filing a written appeal with the professional standards unit prior to 20 town business days after the action taken that is being appealed. Such appeal must specify each and every basis for the appeal. Unless an appeal is filed within the specified 20-day period, the action taken shall become final and absolute.
B. If an appeal is filed, the hearing shall be held before the municipal judge not less than ten town business days or more than 60 town business days after the receipt of the appeal by the professional standards unit, and no continuance beyond such time shall be permitted without the mutual consent of the town and the appellant. The hearing shall be conducted in compliance with due process standards applicable to administrative hearings, and the town shall have the burden of going forward with evidence and shall have the burden of proving justification of the action taken, that is being appealed by a preponderance of the evidence. The law enforcement officer shall make written findings of evidentiary and ultimate fact, and may sustain, amend or reject the action taken that is being appealed.
C. The decision of the municipal judge may be appealed to the district court, pursuant to Rule 106(a)(4), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.
Section 11. Violation; Penalty. In addition to any other penalty, any vehicle found in violation of this ordinance is a public nuisance, and the Town attorney may bring a civil action before any court of competent jurisdiction for abatement. The court shall assess all costs incurred by the Town in securing the abatement, including storage expenses, and reasonable attorney's fees, against the person or persons owning the vehicle and otherwise having occupancy of the private property affected or custody of the junked or abandoned or publicly kept vehicle involved.
Section 12. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days following publication as provided by law.
PASSED AND APPROVED, this 22nd day of August 2022 by the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees.
___~_________________________
Ralph B. Scanga, Mayor
ATTEST:
__~___________________________
Janine Fitzwater, Town Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 9, 2022
