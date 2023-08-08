PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County Heritage Advisory Board (CCHAB)
For Immediate Release- August 1, 2023
Chaffee County Heritage Advisory Board Announces Board Vacancies
Chaffee County, CO
The Chaffee County Heritage Advisory Board has announced three board seat vacancies. The Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board ("Chaffee Heritage Board") was created to provide advice and assistance on matters associated with planning and implementation of the Heritage Area Program. All members must be full-time residents of Chaffee County.
In 2022, the Chaffee Heritage Board completed a robust strategic planning process and recently finalized an update to the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Corridor Management Plan. The plan can be viewed along with a new website for the Heritage Area at www.ChaffeeCountyHeritage.org.
As part of the planning process and updates the Chaffee Heritage Board has identified the following as priorities:
• Build internal capacity to ensure long-term representation of interests in cultural, natural, economic and recreation resources.
• Build and sustain strong partnerships with public, private, and other nonprofit organizations whose missions and values match that of the board.
• Ensure the Chaffee Heritage Board has the financial resources to support implementation goals of the Byway Corridor Management Plan.
“We are excited to have the planning completed and can now focus on implementation of this important county-wide work” said Chaffee Heritage board president Andrea Coen. “We are interested in finding diverse perspectives of Chaffee County residents who want to roll up their sleeves and support this collective work. Our County is filled with rich cultural and scenic history, and we want to protect these resources long into the future.”
Local nonprofit organization GARNA, the Greater Arkansas River Nature, serves as the CCHAB administration arm, providing resources and assistance with protecting the rural landscapes, scenic views, public natural areas, and historic places that give Chaffee County its sense of place.
Interested community members are invited to submit their application by August 31 to Chaffee County via chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org with the subject line “Chaffee Heritage Board”.
To learn more about CCHAB history and key accomplishments, including the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway, please visit www.chaffeecountyheritage.org
Published in The Mountain Mail August 8, 2023
