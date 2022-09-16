PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENT OF A CONTINUOUS PROGRAM TO MODIFY WEATHER
Notice is hereby given that Western Weather Consultants of Durango, CO (WWC) has filed with the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) an application for a five-year permit to conduct a wintertime ground-based weather modification program. WWC will conduct the Central Colorado Mountain River Basins Program (CCMRB) for the following entities: (Colorado River Water Conservation District)
Larry Hjermstad, Manager of WWC, Mike Hjermstad, Asst. Manager and Head of Operations, and Eric Hjermstad, Head of Field Operations are the people in control of the program.
The permit Target Area for the CCMRB Program is the area generally above an elevation of 8,500 feet in the upper Colorado River basin and a small portion of the upper Arkansas River. The CCMRB Program Target Area includes Pitkin, Lake, Eagle, Summit, Chaffee, and Grand counties, with an exclusion area in the Tenmile Creek basin near Climax. Gunnison, Park, Clear Creek, Fremont, Saguache, Mesa, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Larimer, Boulder, and Gilpin counties are adjacent to counties within the permit area but not intended to see any effect from cloud seeding.
The operational period will be November 1 through – April 15 for each year for the next five winters, expiring in 2027.
Safeguards are in place to limit weather modification operations by daily monitoring of snowpack snow water equivalent, avalanche hazard levels, and National Weather Service Severe Weather Statements. The CWCB coordinates daily with permit holders to ensure programs are operated judiciously to minimize danger to the land, health, safety, people, property, and the environment. WWC has previously held three sequential five-year permits for cloud seeding in the CCMRB Target Area.
The intended effect of the weather modification operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack snow water content to benefit natural habitat, agriculture, municipal water, stock growers, recreational and tourism interests, and the local economy.
Operational details are available upon request from WWC by either mail, P.O. Box 58, Durango, Colorado 81302 or by emailing westernweather@gmail.com. The CWCB will conduct a public hearing on the permit renewal application on September 28, 2022, beginning at 2:00 pm via Webinar. Oral and written comments will be part of the record of decision. Please contact Andrew Rickert, CWCB, 1313 Sherman Street # 718, Denver, Colorado 80203, by phone at 720-651-1918, or by emailing andrew.rickert@state.co.us to submit comments on the permit renewal application and to obtain information to access the Webinar hearing.
WESTERN WEATHER CONSULTANTS, LLC.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16 and 23, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.