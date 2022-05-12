PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Richard Reed Last, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR4
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before August 13, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Gail Mingesz
10842 Rd 35
Mancos, CO 81328
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Gail Mingesz
10842 Rd 35
Mancos, CO 81328
Phone Number: 970-739-2433
Email: gailspups6@gmail.com
Published in The Mountain Mail May 13, 20 and 27, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.