PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following land use application:
Name of Project: Divided Sky Estates - Major Subdivision Sketch Plan
Owner: Meaghan Richmond
Applicant Representative: Crabtree Group, Inc.
Location: 6025 Archery Lane, Salida
Parcel Number: 380717100008
Zone: Residential
Request: A Major Subdivision Sketch Plan application proposing 16 lots on 38.36 acres at 6025 Archery Lane, Salida. Individual wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the new lots.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
This proposed land use application is available to review at the following link: https://chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=659&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0
OR in-person in the Planning Department, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Avenue.
Public comments can be made via ChaffeeSpeaks.org, or at the Public Hearing in-person or via Zoom. All comments received are part of the public record. The deadline for receiving comments via ChaffeeSpeaks.org is the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 9, 2022
