PUBLIC NOTICE
Big Red's Storage, Inc., 8225 County Road 120, Salida, CO, will be selling the contents of the following storage unit for non-payment of rent. It will be sold by means of storage sale on Oct. 1, 2022, from 8:00am - noon.
Unit #DE14, property belonging to:
Jerry River/3 Peaks Painting
125 Trenton St.
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Shop vac, paint spray rigs, scaffolding, painting and drywall tools, tires, air compressor, snow boards and more misc.
Sale may be cancelled at any time upon receipt of payment in full by owner.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16 and 23, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.