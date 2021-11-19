PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 17
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 AND CHAPTER 16 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SHORT TERM RENTALS
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 2nd day of November, 2021, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 16th day of November, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 16th day of November, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST: By
(SEAL)
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 5th day of November, 2021 and BY TITLE ONLY, after Final Adoption on the 19th day of November, 2021.
By:
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.