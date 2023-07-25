PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
RESOLUTION NO. 32
(Series 2023)
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, AMENDING THE CITY OF SALIDA COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND FUTURE LAND USE MAP.
WHEREAS, the City of Salida recognizes the importance of planning for the future growth and development of the City; and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida has the authority to adopt and amend a comprehensive plan for the City; and
WHEREAS, the Planning Commission of the City of Salida held public hearings on June 13th and June 26th, 2023, and recommended amendments to the Comprehensive Plan; and
WHEREAS, the City Council, by Resolution No. 22 Series 2013, adopted the 2013 Comprehensive Plan, which includes a Land Use Map as Figure 3.1 on Page 3.13 that simply represented existing uses at the time; and
WHEREAS, Future Land Use Maps are intended to help guide policy regarding where certain use types are to be located in the future, including recommended zoning; and
WHEREAS, it is now deemed necessary and appropriate to replace the Land Use Map with a Future Land Use Map of the 2013 Comprehensive Plan as set forth in "Exhibit A," and the corresponding Future Land Use Categories descriptions document as set forth in “Exhibit B” which are attached hereto and incorporated by reference.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
1. The foregoing recitals are hereby incorporated as conclusions, determinations, facts, and findings of the City Council.
2. The Land Use Map of the 2013 Comprehensive Plan of the City of Salida is hereby amended as shown in Exhibit A and Exhibit B attached hereto and made a part of this Resolution.
3. The 2013 Comprehensive Plan, as amended, shall continue to serve as guideline for decisions affecting growth and annexation, the use and development of land, preservation of open space, transportation systems, and the expansion of public facilities within the City of Salida.
4. The 2013 Comprehensive Plan may be amended as conditions change upon recommendations of the City of Salida Planning Commission and/or City Council.
RESOLVED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED THIS 18th DAY OF JULY, 2023.
City of Salida
__________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
ATTEST:
__________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 25, 2023
