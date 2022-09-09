PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 16
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE NEWMAN ANNEXATION AS HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) ZONE DISTRICT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 16, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of September, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________________
Justin Critelli, Mayor Pro Tem
[SEAL] ATTEST:
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 19th day of August, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 6th day of September, 2022.
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 9, 2022
