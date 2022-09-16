PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget for the ensuing year of 2023 has been developed for the City of Salida. A copy of the 2023 proposed budget is on file for public review in the Finance Department, City Hall, 448 E. 1st Street, Room 112, Salida, Colorado, each weekday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Additionally, the 2023 proposed budget is available online for public review on the City’s web page (CityofSalida.com/your government/finance/budgets) or by typing in the following URL to your browser: https://stories.opengov.com/salidaco/published/JxTWOKVcb
City Council hereby gives notice that a public hearing on the budget for fiscal year 2022 will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 448 E 1st Street, Salida, Colorado, when and where all interested parties may appear and be heard.
Any interested elector of the City of Salida may file an objection to the proposed budget prior to the final adoption of the budget. It is anticipated that City of Salida’s budget will be adopted at the regular meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 6:00.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16, 2022
